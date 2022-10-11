MSU projected to flip 4-star DL, NW commit Ashton Porter after official visit last week

Michigan State football is reportedly in a great position to steal one of their conference rival’s top recruits in the 2023 class.

247Sports recruiting insider Justin Thind has entered a crystal ball projection in favor of Michigan State flipping four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter’s commitment from Northwestern to the Spartans. Porter has been committed to Northwestern since June but took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend — which apparently went very well.

CRYSTAL BALL ALERT: 2023 Northwestern DL commit Ashton Porter has been Crystal Balled to flip to MSU by Justin Thind at a confidence level of 4. Porter was on campus for an Official Visit this weekend for the Ohio State game. Go Green! pic.twitter.com/1Vw10kv3w7 — SpartyRecruitsNews (@news_sparty) October 11, 2022

Porter ranks as the No. 46 defensive lineman and No. 308 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He hails from Cypress, Texas and ranks as the No. 56 prospect in the 2023 class from the Lone Star State.

If the Spartans are able to officially flip Porter, that would be a great get for the 2023 class. Michigan State already has a handful of big-time defensive lineman commits in the 2023 class so this would be just another feather in the Spartans’ cap.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire