MSU picked to win Big Ten Tournament by 247Sports’ by Travis Branham

Travis Branham of 247Sports likes the Spartans chances of coming out champions this next weekend.

Branham released his picks for each of the major conference tournaments that’ll be taking place this next week and he likes the Spartans’ chances in Chicago. Branham picked Michigan State to win the Big Ten Tournament, citing Tom Izzo’s success in March as a key factor in a wide open conference tournament.

Here’s some of what Branham had to say about the Spartans:

“If Michigan State makes it to that matchup against Purdue, that will be one to keep a close eye on. Given the lack of power in the conference and perimeter play, I am betting once again on Tom Izzo in March.”

Michigan State is the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament that begins on Wednesday. The Spartans will play either Ohio State, Wisconsin or Iowa in their quaterfinals matchup on Friday.

The Daily Dish: Predicting the winners of the Power Six Conference Championships. Story: https://t.co/TmqiAWTbWk pic.twitter.com/3tSNYfazGU — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 6, 2023

