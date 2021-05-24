MSU PG Tyson Walker listed in top 40 of ESPN’s college basketball transfer rankings

Michigan State newcomer Tyson Walker is considered one of the top 40 transfers in all of college basketball, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Borzello released his “College basketball transfer rankings for 2021-22” last week, and has the new Spartans’ point guard from Northeastern as No. 38. Borzello also has former Spartans’ guard Rocket Watts — who just announced this past weekend that he was going to Mississippi State — on his list at No. 50.

Here’s what Borzello had to say about Walker:

Walker was one of the best mid-major prospects available after winning CAA Defensive Player of the Year and earning first-team all-league honors. He averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 assists and should step in immediately as a starter at point guard for the Spartans.

And here’s what he said about Watts:

I’m still high on Watts as a scorer despite an inconsistent first two seasons in East Lansing. He was shoehorned into a pass-first role this past season but would be better suited as an off-ball scorer. He had 21 points in the regular-season finale against Michigan.

Walker will have at least two years of eligibility and should start for Michigan State right away at point guard. Based on his previous production and the importance he’ll be for the 2021-22 Spartans, I personally would have him higher on this list.

