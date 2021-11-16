MSU-Penn State to kick off at 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 27

Details haven’t been finalized quite yet, but we now have an idea of what time Michigan State’s season finale will kick off on Nov. 27.

It was announced on Monday that Michigan State’s final game of the season against Penn State will kick off at either 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 27. The game will either be broadcasted on ABC/ESPN or Fox.

This rivalry matchup could potentially be for a trip to the Big Ten title game for the Spartans should they upset Ohio State this week. At a minimum, this will be a huge game for bowl positioning even if the Spartans are out of the Big Ten race.

The Nov. 27 @MSU_Football game vs. Penn State will start at either 3:30 p.m. ET (on ABC or ESPN) or 4 p.m. ET (on FOX). Will be confirmed by early Sunday. — Kevin Pauga (@KevinPauga) November 15, 2021

