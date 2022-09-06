MSU P Bryce Baringer receives national recognition for Week 1 performance

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer has received some national recognition for a solid season-opening performance.

Baringer was named to the Ray Guy Award’s “Ray’s 8” for week one of the college football season. The Ray Guy Award is annually awarded to the top punter in college football

Baringer had four punts that averaged 50.5 yards in Friday’s season-opening win over Western Michigan. He had a long punt of 70 yards and two of his punts were downed inside the 20 yard line.

That’s our guy 💪 Bryce Baringer has been named to the @RayGuyAward’s Ray’s 8 for week one pic.twitter.com/AaZm9BS7yr — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 5, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire