MSU OL Kevin Jarvis forgoing final year, declares for NFL Draft
Michigan State starting offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis has announced he’s forgoing his final year of eligibility and entering the NFL Draft.
Jarvis made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday. Jarvis was All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media this year.
Jarvis started all 12 regular-season games this season and only missed the Spartans’ bowl game against Pitt.
