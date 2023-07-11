MSU OL coach Chris Kapilovic recognized in 247Sports’ All-Big Ten coaching list

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been recognized as one of the top coaches in the Big Ten.

247Sports has released an All-Big Ten coaches list — with help from Matrix Analytical Solutions’ Coach Rating Index — and it includes Kapilovic of the Spartans. He is one of 11 coaches to make the first team list.

Here’s a bit of what Brian Marcello of 247Sports had to say about Kapilovic:

“Kapilovic’s longevity and consistency at multiple schools garnered him a spot on the first team…”

Click on the tweet below to read more on Kapilovic and the rest of the All-Big Ten coaches:

#MichiganState’s Chris Kapilovic named the best OL coach in the Big Ten: https://t.co/FG7e2zLnlD — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) July 11, 2023

