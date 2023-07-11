MSU OL coach Chris Kapilovic recognized in 247Sports’ All-Big Ten coaching list

Robert Bondy
Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been recognized as one of the top coaches in the Big Ten.

247Sports has released an All-Big Ten coaches list — with help from Matrix Analytical Solutions’ Coach Rating Index — and it includes Kapilovic of the Spartans. He is one of 11 coaches to make the first team list.

Here’s a bit of what Brian Marcello of 247Sports had to say about Kapilovic:

“Kapilovic’s longevity and consistency at multiple schools garnered him a spot on the first team…”

Click on the tweet below to read more on Kapilovic and the rest of the All-Big Ten coaches:

