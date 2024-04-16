MSU OL Braden Miller reportedly will enter transfer portal

Michigan State reserve offensive lineman Braden Miller will reportedly enter the transfer portal.

Corey Robinson of 247Sports has reported that Miller is “expected” to enter the transfer portal — which opened for the spring period on Tuesday. The transfer portal will remain open until April 30.

Miller appeared in three games during his two years with Michigan State. He was previously a three-star recruit out of Aurora, Colo. in the 2022 class.

Source: #MichiganState reserve OL Braden Miller is expected to enter the transfer portal, per @C_Robinson247. He played in 3 games over his first 2 years.https://t.co/XqIBSGOaYn pic.twitter.com/rOmlq09cmn — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) April 16, 2024

