MSU notebook: Anderson named NSIC player of week

Feb. 23—The Free Press

MANKATO — Minnesota State sophomore guard Quincy Anderson has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Confererence South Division player of the week for his performance in the men's basketball team's sweep of Concordia-St. Paul last weekend.

Anderson averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the two games. He made 12 of 19 field goals, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and made all 7 free throws in the victories. On Friday, he had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the third double-double of his career.

Minnesota State takes on Minnesota State-Moorhead at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the Northern Sun tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Hockey still No. 3

The Minnesota State men's hockey team, which is coming off a nonconference weekend sweep at Ferris State, is ranked third in the USCHO NCAA Division I men's hockey poll for a third straight week.

The Mavericks, who earned 5-4 and 5-1 victories over the Bulldogs, got 721 points and one first-place vote in this week's poll.

Boston College was ranked first with 27 first-place votes, while North Dakota was second with 12 first-place votes.

MSU (15-2-1, 10-0 in WCHA) plays a home-and-home WCHA series against Bemidji State Thursday and Saturday. The Mavericks host the Beavers at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, and play at Bemidji at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

Klah repeats

The Northern Sun has named senior sprinter Kornelius Klah the track athlete of the week after the Mavericks won the President Davenport Classic triangular on Saturday.

This is the second week in a row that Klah has earned the honor.

Klah finished first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.05 seconds, which ranks seventh in the NCAA this season. He was also a part of the 4x400m relay that finished first in 3:21.02, which is the best in the Northern Sun this season.

Minnesota State hosts the Northern Sun Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday at Myers Field House.

Taylor honored

The Northern Sun has named senior thrower Katie Taylor the field athlete of the week following Saturday's performance at the President Davenport Classic triangular.

It's the second time this season that Taylor has earned conference honors.

Taylor won the weight throw at 64-feet-8 3/4, which is an automatic qualifier to the NCAA meet and ranks as the second-best throw in Division II this season. She also won the shot put at 47-7 3/4.

Minnesota State competes Friday and Saturday at the Northern Sun Indoor Track and Field Championships at Myers Field House.