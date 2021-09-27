MSU-Missouri slated to battle in Music City Bowl in latest bowl projection from Brett McMurphy

For a second straight week, Michigan State is slated to play in the Music City Bowl.

Brett McMurphy — a college football analyst for The Action Network — has Michigan State matched up with Missouri in the Music City Bowl for a second straight week. He previously had the Spartans in the Las Vegas Bowl but moved them up to the Music City Bowl after their win over Miami (FL).

In this projected matchup, Michigan State is favored by nearly a touchdown over the Tigers of Missouri.

Check out the complete bowl projections from McMurphy by clicking on the tweet below:

Did I project Arkansas in a NY6 bowl? “Yesss sir!” A chaotic week makes for a ton of changes in my new bowl projections for @ActionNetworkHQ. NC State in NY6 bowl; Ohio State-Ole Miss in Citrus, UTEP to New Mexico Bowl w/@_Collin1 projected spreads https://t.co/u9JpPGuCOV — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 27, 2021

