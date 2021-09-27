MSU-Missouri slated to battle in Music City Bowl in latest bowl projection from Brett McMurphy

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
MSU-Missouri slated to battle in Music City Bowl in latest bowl projection from Brett McMurphy
For a second straight week, Michigan State is slated to play in the Music City Bowl.

Brett McMurphy — a college football analyst for The Action Network — has Michigan State matched up with Missouri in the Music City Bowl for a second straight week. He previously had the Spartans in the Las Vegas Bowl but moved them up to the Music City Bowl after their win over Miami (FL).

In this projected matchup, Michigan State is favored by nearly a touchdown over the Tigers of Missouri.

Check out the complete bowl projections from McMurphy by clicking on the tweet below:

