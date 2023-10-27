MSU at Minnesota: LSJ’s Graham Couch provides his determining factors, prediction

Can Michigan State finally break through on Saturday and pick up its first win since early September?

The Spartans will head to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon looking to snap a five-game losing streak. Michigan State is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play this year, and listed as a touchdown-underdog vs. Minnesota.

Minnesota enters this game with a more promising 4-3 record and 2-2 mark in conference play. The Golden Gophers are coming off an upset win over rival Iowa this past weekend.

Every week, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal provides his breakdown of the matchup with five key determining factors and a prediction. So how does he feel about this week’s matchup between the Spartans and Golden Gophers?

Check out Couch’s prediction for this matchup between Michigan State and Minnesota by clicking on the tweet below:

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch breaks down the Spartans' upcoming matchup at Minnesota and makes his prediction https://t.co/tLJKVv8iWv — LSJ Sports (@LSJsports) October 27, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire