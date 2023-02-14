MSU-Minnesota basketball game, other athletics events postponed after campus shooting

Michigan State basketball’s home game against Minnesota on Wednesday has been postponed following Monday night’s campus shooting.

The school announced late on Monday night that all campus events would be canceled for the next 48 hours, including athletics. That means the Spartans’ home game against Golden Gophers and a men’s tennis match against Drake.

It’s unclear at this time when or if Michigan State and Minnesota will be able to reschedule this matchup prior to the regular season concluding in three weeks.

Click on the tweet below to read more from the Detroit Free Press:

Michigan State basketball vs. Minnesota postponed after campus shooting in East Lansing https://t.co/CpLvTdaojc — Freep Sports (@freepsports) February 14, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!

MSU basketball moves up a seed line in latest CBS Sports' 'Bracketology' update Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling pleads guilty to second-degree murder WATCH: Joey Hauser talks to Clark Kellogg following big road win

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire