After MSU-Michigan disruption, Tom Izzo pleads for more Big Ten transparency with COVID-19

EAST LANSING — Disappointed and frustrated. That best sums up Tom Izzo’s sentiments about Michigan State basketball’s rivalry game with Michigan being postponed Saturday.

Yet he also wants to make sure the ninth-ranked Spartans are able to put those feelings behind them and focus on their next game Wednesday against Minnesota, the first game in a week to try and extend their eight-game win streak after an unexpected weekend off.

How MSU will maintain that momentum, Izzo said during his weekly news conference Monday, is “a million-dollar question.” And it starts by leaving the aborted Ann Arbor trip in the past.

“I think we did just that,” he said. “We gave them Saturday off and said, 'Hey, listen, this is going to happen. It could happen again next week, it could happen the week after.' This is the cards you're dealt. And he who handles adversity the best is probably going to be the most successful. And I do believe that.

“I said it's tough on (Michigan’s) players, it's tough on our players. And yet we had momentum. How do you maintain momentum? You maintain momentum by worrying most about ourselves.”

Big Ten-leading MSU (13-2, 4-0) takes on the Gophers (10-3, 1-3) for the second time this season Wednesday. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Breslin Center (BTN). The Spartans won their conference opener Dec. 8 at Minnesota, 75-67.

However, they did not get the chance to play their first of two games for this month against the Wolverines despite going through a shootaround Friday evening at Crisler Center. Izzo said U-M coach Juwan Howard called him around 10:45 p.m. that night to inform him the game was being postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program, followed by a call from MSU athletic director Alan Haller to further explain the situation.

Calling his phone conversation with Howard “classy and good,” Izzo pleaded for more transparency around the league about potential COVID issues with players and staff who might not be vaccinated, what risks there are and the potential for disruptions. He reiterated his Spartans are all vaccinated and received their boosters.

“It's a tough situation for everybody,” Izzo said. “I mean, tough for them, I'm sure they had big crowds. We had people that flew in for the game, it's tough on them. It's tough on us. But it's the toughest — and I think everybody should understand this — the toughest on the players. Every time you get a sniffle, you're wondering if you got COVID. And that's difficult. ... I just think from an administration standpoint that we should have more clarity on everything.”

Michigan issued a statement around 6:45 a.m. Saturday saying the Wolverines “fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available.” The programs will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game, according to releases from both schools, and U-M announced its home game scheduled for Tuesday against No. 5 Purdue also was postponed.

“When it's your rivalry game, everybody's more disappointed,” Izzo said. “It was a high you kind of build towards, a crescendo. And then all of a sudden, there's no game.”

Izzo said he gave his players off Saturday after they took the return bus trip back to campus, then gathered them Sunday on what would have been their off day to start preparing for Minnesota. It was the Spartans’ first COVID disruption this season and the first since the first of two U-M/MSU games was postponed Feb. 6, 2021. The Spartans and Wolverines played a home-and-home in a span of four days at the end of the regular season, March 1 and 4, splitting the pair.

U-M also canceled three conference games last season as its athletic department shut down when several other programs had multiple positive tests but none within the men’s basketball program. No other Big Ten team played fewer than 19 games, and Howard’s team won the Big Ten regular-season title with a 14-3 record.

Saturday’s MSU-Michigan game has not yet been rescheduled, and Izzo expressed concern whether it will be played because the Big Ten did not build in time off this season like it did last year in case of COVID disruptions. MSU had 20 days off and postponed three games last January due to a team-wide outbreak, but played all 20 Big Ten games. The Spartans’ Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Virginia was wiped out in December 2020 and not made up, after they traveled to Charlottesville only to have the Cavaliers cancel due to their own COVID problems.

“I'm gonna play every game I can play,” Izzo said Monday. “I said that last year — we came off 17 days and played three days after we started practicing and got our brains beat in for three games. But I still hope that we'll all play every game we can play. If we don't have enough players, if it happens to us and we're down to five players or whatever situations are at different schools, we won't play either. But if we can, I'm gonna play.

“I don't know how they plan on doing this, but it's gonna be hard.”

