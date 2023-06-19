MSU-Marquette listed as one of 10 most watched basketball games in 2023

Michigan State was part of one of the most-watched basketball games in 2023.

The Spartans’ second round NCAA Tournament victory over Marquette ranks as the No. 10 most-watched basketball game in 2023. It is listed as the No. 5 most-watched college basketball game of the year as well, with 10.91 million viewers.

Below is a breakdown of the top 10 games — courtesy of College Basketball Report:

The 10 most watched basketball games of 2023🏀 pic.twitter.com/F3XygJzn3V — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) June 16, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More Basketball!

MSU basketball is reportedly showing interest in 2025 4-star SF Davion Hannah Spartans continue to express interest in Detroit 2025 PG Darius Acuff Jr. MSU basketball contacts elite 5-star PF Cooper Flagg on first day of direct contact period

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire