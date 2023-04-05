MSU makes big jump in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following run to Sweet 16

Michigan State wasn’t ranked for most of the season but ended the year in the top 25 following a solid postseason run.

Michigan State jumped 20 spots to finish the year at No. 20 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the 2022-23 season. Michigan State was one of only three Big Ten teams to be listed in the poll, with Purdue at No. 13 and Indiana at No. 24.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Connecticut 31-8 800 (32) +11 2 San Diego State 32-7 688 +16 3 Miami 29-8 665 +12 4 Alabama 31-6 629 -2 5 Florida Atlantic 35-4 615 +20 6 Houston 33-4 614 -5 7 Texas 29-9 587 – 8 UCLA 31-6 532 -2 9 Kansas State 26-10 516 +4 10 Gonzaga 31-6 514 -1 11 Kansas 28-8 434 -6 12 Creighton 24-13 426 +10 13 Purdue 29-6 424 -10 14 Marquette 29-7 422 -10 15 Xavier 27-10 332 -1 16 Tennessee 25-11 284 +5 17 Arizona 28-7 282 -9 18 Duke 27-9 232 -2 19 Baylor 23-11 216 -8 20 Michigan State 21-13 203 +20 21 Arkansas 22-14 174 – 22 Saint Mary’s 27-8 149 -3 23 Virginia 25-8 112 -13 24 Indiana 23-12 97 -5 25 Texas A&M 25-10 88 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Texas Christian; No. 24 Missouri

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 82; Princeton 54; Kentucky 46; Missouri 42; Penn St. 31; North Texas 26; Maryland 25; Northwestern 13; Auburn 10; Southern California 9; West Virginia 8; Memphis 8; Iowa State 5; Pittsburgh 2; UAB 1; Providence 1; Oral Roberts 1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire