MSU makes big jump in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following run to Sweet 16

Robert Bondy
·2 min read

Michigan State wasn’t ranked for most of the season but ended the year in the top 25 following a solid postseason run.

Michigan State jumped 20 spots to finish the year at No. 20 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the 2022-23 season. Michigan State was one of only three Big Ten teams to be listed in the poll, with Purdue at No. 13 and Indiana at No. 24.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Connecticut

31-8

800 (32)

+11

2

San Diego State

32-7

688

+16

3

Miami

29-8

665

+12

4

Alabama

31-6

629

-2

5

Florida Atlantic

35-4

615

+20

6

Houston

33-4

614

-5

7

Texas

29-9

587

8

UCLA

31-6

532

-2

9

Kansas State

26-10

516

+4

10

Gonzaga

31-6

514

-1

11

Kansas

28-8

434

-6

12

Creighton

24-13

426

+10

13

Purdue

29-6

424

-10

14

Marquette

29-7

422

-10

15

Xavier

27-10

332

-1

16

Tennessee

25-11

284

+5

17

Arizona

28-7

282

-9

18

Duke

27-9

232

-2

19

Baylor

23-11

216

-8

20

Michigan State

21-13

203

+20

21

Arkansas

22-14

174

22

Saint Mary’s

27-8

149

-3

23

Virginia

25-8

112

-13

24

Indiana

23-12

97

-5

25

Texas A&M

25-10

88

-8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Texas Christian; No. 24 Missouri

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 82; Princeton 54; Kentucky 46; Missouri 42; Penn St. 31; North Texas 26; Maryland 25; Northwestern 13; Auburn 10; Southern California 9; West Virginia 8; Memphis 8; Iowa State 5; Pittsburgh 2; UAB 1; Providence 1; Oral Roberts 1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire