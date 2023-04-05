MSU makes big jump in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following run to Sweet 16
Michigan State wasn’t ranked for most of the season but ended the year in the top 25 following a solid postseason run.
Michigan State jumped 20 spots to finish the year at No. 20 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the 2022-23 season. Michigan State was one of only three Big Ten teams to be listed in the poll, with Purdue at No. 13 and Indiana at No. 24.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Connecticut
31-8
800 (32)
+11
2
San Diego State
32-7
688
+16
3
Miami
29-8
665
+12
4
31-6
629
-2
5
Florida Atlantic
35-4
615
+20
6
Houston
33-4
614
-5
7
29-9
587
–
8
UCLA
31-6
532
-2
9
Kansas State
26-10
516
+4
10
Gonzaga
31-6
514
-1
11
Kansas
28-8
434
-6
12
Creighton
24-13
426
+10
13
Purdue
29-6
424
-10
14
Marquette
29-7
422
-10
15
Xavier
27-10
332
-1
16
25-11
284
+5
17
Arizona
28-7
282
-9
18
Duke
27-9
232
-2
19
Baylor
23-11
216
-8
20
21-13
203
+20
21
22-14
174
–
22
Saint Mary’s
27-8
149
-3
23
Virginia
25-8
112
-13
24
Indiana
23-12
97
-5
25
25-10
88
-8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Texas Christian; No. 24 Missouri
Others Receiving Votes
Texas Christian 82; Princeton 54; Kentucky 46; Missouri 42; Penn St. 31; North Texas 26; Maryland 25; Northwestern 13; Auburn 10; Southern California 9; West Virginia 8; Memphis 8; Iowa State 5; Pittsburgh 2; UAB 1; Providence 1; Oral Roberts 1; Fairleigh Dickinson 1
