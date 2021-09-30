MSU listed in top 20 of 247Sports recruiting rankings after latest commit

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
MSU listed in top 20 of 247Sports recruiting rankings after latest commit
Michigan State landed another big-time commit on Wednesday night, and that resulted in a nice boost in their recruiting rankings.

Four-star athlete Dillon Tatum of West Bloomfield, Mich. committed to the Spartans on Wednesday night. Tatum picked Michigan State over a list of finalists that included Michigan, Iowa and Tennessee.

With Tatum’s commitment, the Spartans now have five four-star commits in their 2022 class — which now ranks No. 20 in the country. The Spartans are only behind Penn State (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 6), Michigan (No. 14) and Rutgers (No. 18) from the Big Ten.

Click on the tweet below from 247Sports to see their complete rankings:

Tracking every committed player in the Michigan State Football 2022 recruiting class

