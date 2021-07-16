MSU listed in top 12 for 2023 Virginia 3-star OL Joshua Miller

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State has been listed in the top 12 for a top 25 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class.

Three-star interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller revealed his top 12 on Friday, which included Michigan State. The Spartans are joined by Boston College, Maryland, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Pitt, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona State.

Miller is ranked as the No. 21 interior offensive lineman and No. 8 player from Virginia in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Miller is listed at 6-foot-4 and 328 pounds, and is from Colonial Heights, Va. He plays for Life Christian Academy.

