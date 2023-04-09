MSU listed in top 10 for 3-star WR NiTareon Tuggle of Nappanee, Ind.

Michigan State football is still alive in the pursuit of a three-star wide receiver prospect from Indiana.

NiTareon Tuggle of Nappanee, Ind. cut his list of schools he’s considering to 10 on Saturday, and that included Michigan State. The Spartans are joined by Michigan, Georgia, Colorado, Cincinnati, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Texas A&M and Oregon.

Tuggle ranks as the No. 67 wide receiver and No. 457 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 5 player from Indiana.

Tuggle holds offers from 30 programs, according to 247Sports. Of those schools is Michigan State, which offered Tuggle in January.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire