MSU listed near top of Big Ten in updated ESPN Football Power Index rankings

Spring football has wrapped up in East Lansing, Mich. and the same can be said for most around the college football world.

With the conclusion of spring ball, many have already begun to turn their focus to the 2023 season — that includes those behind ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). A new batch of updated FPI rankings were released this week, with the Spartans coming in near the top of the Big Ten.

For those unfamiliar, ESPN’s FPI is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results. So it essentially factors in a number of elements and spits out a record prediction and ranking for all of the teams in college football.

So how high in the Big Ten are the Spartans listed? Take a look below:

Rutgers

Big Ten ranking: No. 14

National ranking: No. 78

Predicted record: 4-8

Indiana

Big Ten ranking: No. 13

National ranking: No. 75

Predicted record: 4-8

Northwestern

Big Ten ranking: No. 12

National ranking: No. 67

Predicted record: 5-7

Nebraska

Big Ten ranking: No. 11

National ranking: No. 52

Predicted record: 6-6

Purdue

Big Ten ranking: No. 10

National ranking: No. 50

Predicted record: 5-7

Illinois

Big Ten ranking: No. 9

National ranking: No. 45

Predicted record: 7-5

Maryland

Big Ten ranking: No. 8

National ranking: No. 44

Predicted record: 7-5

Iowa

Big Ten ranking: No. 7

National ranking: No. 37

Predicted record: 7-5

Minnesota

Big Ten ranking: No. 6

National ranking: No. 33

Predicted record: 6-6

Michigan State

Big Ten ranking: No. 5

National ranking: No. 31

Predicted record: 7-5

Wisconsin

Big Ten ranking: No. 4

National ranking: No. 20

Predicted record: 9-4 (predicted to reach Big Ten Championship Game)

Penn State

Big Ten ranking: No. 3

National ranking: No. 10

Predicted record: 9-3

Michigan

Big Ten ranking: No. 2

National ranking: No. 6

Predicted record: 10-2

Ohio State

Big Ten ranking: No. 1

National ranking: No. 1

Predicted record: 12-1 (predicted to reach Big Ten Championship Game)

Complete rankings

