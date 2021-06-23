MSU listed as finalist for 2022 3-star OT Alessandro Lorenzetti
Michigan State is still in the running for three-star offensive tackle Alessandro Lorenzetti of Windsor, Conn.
Lorenzetti revealed his finalists on Wednesday, with the Spartans cracking his list. Michigan State is joined by in-state rival Michigan and Penn State. Lorenzetti also said he’ll be revealing his commitment soon in the same tweet.
Grateful and blessed …. Commitment coming soon ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/6OveLPZfft
— Alessandro Lorenzetti (@lorenzetti_66) June 23, 2021
Lorenzetti is ranked as the No. 93 offensive tackle in the country by 247Sports.
Lorenzetti currently holds offers from all three schools in his top three, as well as Vanderbilt, Georgia, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
