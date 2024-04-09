MSU listed in Field of 68’s ‘Way Way Too Early Top 25’ rankings for 2024-25 season

Will Michigan State start the 2024-25 season in the preseason rankings? The Field of 68 team currently thinks that’ll be the case.

It’s the time of the year where everyone will be releasing their super early rankings for next year, and that includes The Field of 68 — who have the Spartans ranked. The Field of 68 has listed Michigan State as their No. 23 team entering the offseason.

Other Big Ten teams included in The Field of 68’s “way way too early top 25 rankings” are Purdue (No. 9), Maryland (No. 17), Rutgers (No. 18) and UCLA (No. 22).

Check out the complete rankings are below:

THE @TheFieldOf68 WAY WAY TOO EARLY TOP 25 IS HERE😳🔥 Who will be the most EXCITING team to watch next year?⁉️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4farlhKVt6 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire