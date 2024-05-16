MSU listed as favorites to land Indiana transfer CB Kobee Minor

Michigan State football is expected to land a commitment from a fellow Big Ten transfer cornerback.

The Spartans have picked up 247Sports crystal ball predictions in their favor for landing a commitment from Indiana transfer cornerback Kobee Minor. The former Hoosier visited Michigan State earlier this week and he is now projected to end up as a Spartan.

Minor was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this past season and has one year of eligibility remaining. Minor entered the transfer portal in late April and had been connected to Alabama before they went a different route in the portal.

Minor started his career at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana this past season. He recorded 29 tackles and four passes defended in his 11 games for the Hoosiers this past season.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire