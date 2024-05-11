MSU listed in bottom half of CBS Sports’ Post-Spring Big Ten power rankings

In the eyes of CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli, Michigan State football is a bottom-half team in the Big Ten as we exit the spring.

Fornelli put out a post-spring batch of Big Ten power rankings and the Spartans landed in the bottom half of the new 18-team league. Fornelli has the Spartans at No. 12 in his power rankings — one spot behind Maryland and one spot ahead of Illinois.

Here’s a little bit of Fornelli had to say about Michigan State:

“It has been an offseason of change in East Lansing, Michigan. There was an exodus of players, as is typically the case when there’s a regime change, but the Spartans lost some key contributors on defense to the portal this spring.”

To no surprise, Ohio State and Oregon were at the top of Fornelli’s power rankings, but how did the rest of the league shake out?

Click on the post below to see the complete Big Ten power rankings from Fornelli and what else he had to say about Michigan State:

Did you know there are 18 teams in the Big Ten now? That's a lot of power to rank. Fortunately, I found the inner strength to get it done. B1G Post-Spring Power Rankingshttps://t.co/s7Kh0NMFYb — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire