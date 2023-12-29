MSU LB transfer Quavian Carter commits to Florida A&M

Michigan State linebacker Quavian Carter made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal and he now has his new home. The former Spartan will be heading to the FCS level of college football, committing to play for Florida A&M.

Just thankful for another opportunity ✝️ pic.twitter.com/JKBSyxVV1N — Quavian Carter (@CarterQuavian) December 26, 2023

A member of Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class, Carter redshirted in 2022 and then did not play in 2023 due to a season ending injury.

