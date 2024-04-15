MSU LB Ma’a Gaoteote officially enters the transfer portal

A former big-time prospect is officially leaving the Spartans.

Former four-star linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote announced on Monday that he’s officially in the transfer portal. The spring transfer portal window opens on Tuesday and will remain open until April 30.

Gaoteote appeared in 16 games during his two years at Michigan State. He recorded 15 tackles, one for a loss and forced one fumble.

Officially in the Transfer Portal!! pic.twitter.com/AhOTnlJmFW — Maa Gaoteote (@MaaGaoteote) April 15, 2024

