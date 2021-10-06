MSU-Indiana kickoff time, TV details announced
Details for the Spartans’ upcoming road trip to Bloomington, Ind. have been revealed.
Kickoff for Michigan State at Indiana on Oct. 16 is scheduled for 12 p.m. EDT and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). The game time had been previously announced but was confirmed on Monday.
Homecoming kick. 📺🏈 pic.twitter.com/omeK3VLiEm
— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 4, 2021
