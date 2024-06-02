MSU included in CBB analyst Jon Rothstein’s updated rankings

College basketball analyst and insider Jon Rothstein has Michigan State as a fringe top 25 team entering the 2024-25 season.

Rothstein released his updated “Rothstein 45” rankings this past week, and to no surprise, the Spartans were included. He had Michigan State at No. 27 in the rankings.

From the Big Ten, Rothstein had the following teams ahead of the Spartans: Purdue (No. 9), Indiana (No. 15), UCLA (No. 16), Ohio State (No. 19) and Oregon (No. 24).

Click on the post below to see the complete rankings from Rothstein:

An updated version of the ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE. TOP 10: 1. Alabama

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Baylor

5. Iowa State

6. UConn

7. North Carolina

8. Gonzaga

9. Purdue

10. Duke CC: @FDSportsbook, @FanDuelResearch.https://t.co/qESjdgDXGx — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 30, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire