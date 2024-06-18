MSU to host 4-star PF Trent Sisley for official visit in October

Michigan State will reportedly host a big-time power forward prospect for an official visit in October.

Four-star power forward Trent Sisley of Lincoln City, Ind. will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State on October 18, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports. He will also visit Purdue, Indiana and Notre Dame this upcoming fall.

Sisley ranks as the No. 13 power forward in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 5 player from Indiana and No. 59 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of 11 schools to offer Sisley a scholarship, according to 247Sports. Other programs to offer him includes Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, UCF, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

News: Trent Sisley, the No. 59 overall prospect in the class of 2025 has set the following official visits: Purdue: September 6th

Indiana: September 20th

Notre Dame: September 28th

