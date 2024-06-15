MSU Hoops offers elite, 4-star C Chris Cenac

Michigan State basketball has extended an offer to one of the top center prospects in the 2025 class.

Chris Cenac of Branson, Mo. announced he received a scholarship from the Spartans on Saturday. Cenac is a four-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Cenac ranks as the No. 2 center in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 27 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 30 programs to offer Cenac, according to 247Sports. Some of the other more notable programs to offer Cenac includes Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Creighton, UConn, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Syracuse, Texas, Texas A&M and UCLA.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire