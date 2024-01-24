MSU hoops moves up another seed line in latest ESPN ‘Bracketology’ update

In the eyes of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Spartans have moved safely off the bubble for now.

Michigan State has once again moved up a seed line in Lunardi’s most recent batch of “Bracketology” which was released on Tuesday. Lunardi has the Spartans up to a No. 7 seed in his updated NCAA Tournament bracket projection.

The Spartans are currently slated to face No. 10 seed New Mexico in his projected bracket. Michigan State is one of only six teams from the Big Ten in Lunardi’s updated field of 68.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete NCAA Tournament bracket projection from Lunardi:

Men's Bracketology: 2024 NCAA Tournament https://t.co/raCbQfMrSF. 🏀🏀 It is among the most remarkable feats in college basketball history: In Bill Self's past 17 seasons at Kansas, the Jayhawks have earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament 11 times. — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) January 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire