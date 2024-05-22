MSU Hoops listed near bottom of league in 247Sports’ ‘way-too-early’ power rankings

This past season was disappointing for the Spartans, and Isaac Trotter of 247Sports believes the same is in store for next year too.

Trotter put together a “way-too-early” batch of Big Ten basketball power rankings, and he is not particularly high on Michigan State in 2024-25. He has the Spartans listed at No. 11 in the 18-team Big Ten power rankings.

Here’s a bit of what he had to say about the Spartans:

Being bullish on Michigan State requires a little faith. With AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker exiting, can Akins finally emerge as a go-to guard? Will Fears be fully recovered from getting, uh, shot?!? Is Xavier Booker out of Tom Izzo’s doghouse once and for all?

Michigan State has been considered by many as a fringe top 25 team nationally following the spring transfer portal window so it’s pretty shocking to see Trotter have the Spartans in the bottom half of their own league. It’s certainly a possibility for Michigan State but I personally was surprised to see the Spartans this low after a pair of portal additions this offseason.

Click on the post below to see the complete power rankings from Trotter:

Way-too-early Big Ten basketball power rankings after a flurry of portal moves. – How much does continuity matter?

– Not sure there's a top-10, Big Ten team in the country

– None of these rosters outright stink

– These are dumb. I think I hate 'em.

READ: https://t.co/oYd1CAfVRi pic.twitter.com/iXOIePA2f3 — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) May 20, 2024

