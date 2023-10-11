MSU hoops cracks top five of FOX Sports’ preseason poll

Michigan State basketball has landed in the top five of another preseason top 25 poll.

Jon Fanta has released his preseason FOX College Hoops Preseason Top 25 poll and to no surprise, the Spartans are near the top. Michigan State comes in at No. 4 behind only Kansas (No. 1), Duke (No. 2) and Purdue (No. 3).

Here’s a little bit of what Fanta had to say about the Spartans:

Yes, the Big Ten has two of my top-four teams and possesses as strong of a shot as any to win the conference’s first national championship since 2000. Tom Izzo has over 80% of his scoring back from last season with a closer in Tyson Walker, who has evolved into one of top guards in college basketball. The Spartans have an abundance of talent in the backcourt with A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, not to mention four-star freshman Jeremy Fears and sophomore Tre Hollman, who should make a leap.

Michigan State and Purdue are two of four teams from the Big Ten to make Fanta’s list. The other two conference peers are Maryland at No. 19 and Illinois at No. 25.

Click on the tweet below to read Fanta’s full breakdown of Michigan State and to see his complete top 25 preseason poll:

Here We Go: The FOX College Hoops Preseason Top 25 is LIVE! 1. Kansas

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Michigan State

5. Marquette

6. Creighton

7. Houston

8. UConn

9. Arkansas

10. Miami Find out who else made my rankings here: https://t.co/Kw7SNsa5t2 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) October 11, 2023

