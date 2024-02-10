MSU Hockey vs. Michigan: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Saturday

Michigan State hockey will go for the weekend sweep of rival Michigan on Saturday night in the annual Duel in the D event in Detroit.

The Spartans knocked off Michigan on Friday evening thanks to a four-goal third period to win 5-1. The victory guarantees Michigan State will at least get a split in the season series with Michigan, as the Spartans hold a 2-1 advantage on the year.

Michigan State comes into this game with the Wolverines sitting at 19-7-3 on the year and in first place in the Big Ten with 43 points.

Check out all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Wolverines below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Michigan:

Date: February 10, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 4, Michigan 3

It’s never easy to complete a weekend sweep of a rival, but Michigan State already got past the tougher of the two with Friday’s road win at Yost Ice Arena. This game can go either way, but you better believe I’m riding with the Spartans in this tight toss-up tilt.

