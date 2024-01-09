MSU hockey remains in top 10 in updated USCHO rankings

Michigan State hockey continues to remain positioned in the top 10 of the USCHO national rankings.

The Spartans are sitting at No. 8 in the updated USCHO rankings that were released on Monday. Michigan State is the second-highest team from the Big Ten, behind only Wisconsin at No. 3. Minnesota (No. 12), Michigan (No. 15) and Penn State (No. 20) are the three other teams from the Big Ten that are ranked this week.

Michigan State is 13-4-2 overall and 7-1-2 in Big Ten play this year. The Spartans will head to Penn State this week for a two-game series that starts on Friday night.

Another week, another USCHO poll. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/VRAhFc3PKC — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 8, 2024

