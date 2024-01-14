MSU hockey gets road sweep over Penn State with 7-3 blowout win

Don’t look now but MSU hockey is now sitting atop the Big Ten standings after sweeping Penn State on the road this weekend. Michigan State completed the sweep with a 7-3 blowout of the Nittany Lions. The Spartans won both games of the sweep by a combined 12-3 as they continue surging through the standings.

Artyom Levshunov had four points in a night where the Spartans had seven different players score goals.

Another sweep for @MSU_Hockey! 🧹 Here are all 7️⃣ of the Spartan’s goals scored in their 7-3 win against Penn State. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Bgdg3fWOBI — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire