MSU head coach Harlon Barnett provides update on QB situation

We can officially say there is some uncertainty at the starting quarterback position for Michigan State.

Noah Kim has started the first five games this year, but has struggled in the last three outings which has many fans calling for a change at the position. Most are looking for former four-star recruit Katin Houser to take over and there appears to be a higher chance of that happening after the bye week.

Michigan State acting head coach Harlon Barnett was asked about the quarterback situation during his weekly radio show on Thursday, and he didn’t definitively state it’s Kim’s job as he’s done before. Barnett said it’s an open competition with all of the quarterbacks getting looks.

Here’s the exact quote — courtesy of Jake Lyskawa:

Michigan State interim HC Harlon Barnett was asked about the quarterback position on his Thursday night radio show: “We're looking at everybody. It’s wide open. It's still a competition. It will always be that way. — Jake Lyskawa (@jakelyskawa) October 5, 2023

Ahead of the Iowa game, there was no doubt that Kim would be the starter and the coaching staff made that clear. However, after another game where Kim threw three interceptions, it’s no longer as clear based on Barnett’s comments.

Michigan State will return to the field next week in a road game at Rutgers. The Spartans must win that game to keep any realistic chance of reaching a bowl game this year.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire