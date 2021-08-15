MSU golfer James Piot wins 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship

`

Now that’s a real Spartan Dawg! On Sunday, Michigan State golfer James Piot won the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship at the Oakmont Country Club in Bandon, Oregon. The victory, which was the No. 121 of it’s kind, will earn Piot an entry into the Master’s, US Open and Open Championship.

In dramatic fashion, Piot had to overcome a 3-stroke lead from North Carolina’s Austin Greaser to win the gold.

🏆 James Piot is the 2021 U.S. Amateur Champion!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0yeSvsST84 — Spartan Men's Golf (@msumensgolf) August 15, 2021

