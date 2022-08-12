If this year’s Moneyball Pro-Am event was any indication of what’s to come for Pierre Brooks, then he’s about to have a monster 2022-23 season.

Brooks was awarded the Moneyball Pro-Am event Most Valuable Player award on Wednesday. Brooks averaged 40.3 points per game during the summer event.

Brooks will be a sophomore this upcoming season, and is expected to have an enhanced role with the Spartans from a year ago. Last season, he appeared in 25 games and averaged 0.9 points and 0.5 rebounds across 3.7 minutes per game.

As a fan, it’s easy to get caught up in the Moneyball Pro-Am numbers, but remember this was just a summer event that everyone should take with a grain of salt. We’ve seen other Spartans in the past have monster Moneyball Pro-Am events and it does not translate to the college season afterward. But this is still exciting to see from Brooks and shows Michigan State could get more scoring out of him this upcoming season.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Where MSU basketball lands in 247Sports' 2023 team rankings after 4-star SF Coen Carr's commitment

More Basketball!

MSU G Pierre Brooks named MVP of 2022 Moneyball Pro-Am Former Michigan State basketball C Thomas Kithier suffers career ending injury Tom Izzo agrees to contract extension with Michigan State basketball

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire