MSU football's Mel Tucker warned team boos may come, but was proud of how they responded

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker told his players to expect the boos.

And they came from the Spartan Stadium stands Friday during the first half of Michigan State football’s 2023 debut against Central Michigan. Some louder than others, but certainly a bit more than a smattering as Tucker’s offense opened the season with five lackluster drives.

The fourth-year coach said he felt his team absorbed and deflected the outside noise. Then quarterback Noah Kim and his troops quelled them and changed them to roars of approval with a strong second-half showing in pulling away to a 31-7 victory.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker gestures to players after Central Michigan scored a touchdown during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

“I really liked, in terms of things maybe you don't see, our attitude, and our demeanor throughout the game, and our poise and our confidence,” Tucker said Monday. “Our patience was great. I told our guys, I said, 'Listen, this is going to be tough sledding. We have to stick with the process and continue to play the next play.' I said we might get booed, which we did. I said, ‘Don't worry about it, just continue to play the next play. Just keep chopping, keep chopping.’

“And that was the attitude of our players and our coaches the entire game.”

The Spartans (1-0) next host Football Championship Subdivision foe Richmond (0-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (BTN). They do so coming off a game in which nothing looked sharp or crisp against the Chippewas in the first 28 minutes.

Kim, making his starting debut, badly missed some passes. His receivers dropped some that were in their hands. The run game failed to convert some short-yardage situations. And as CMU carried a 7-3 lead into the waning minutes of the first half, the booing reached its crescendo.

But that's when Kim began to assert himself, shaking off his 4 of 12 start with just 50 passing yards, and leading a touchdown drive in the final 1:45 – turning the jeering after missing Maliq Carr immediately into cheering when he hit Jaron Glover on the next play for 32 yards. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior completed 14 of his final 19 throws, including touchdown passes to Tyrell Henry and Carr in the fourth quarter, and finished with 279 yards for the game.

STOCK WATCH: Spartans find playmakers on offense

The Spartans outgained the Chippewas 208-89 after halftime.

“I felt really good at halftime,” Tucker recalled. “I told Jay Johnson I liked the way Noah was playing. And we kept telling the guys, 'Stay with the process, keep chopping, it's coming, it's coming, it's coming. We're gonna wear these guys down.’ And then once the guys kind of got the jitters out and everyone stayed the course, we started to play better in all three phases.

“That shows a level of maturity and togetherness that was impressive to me as a coach.”

On Instagram after the game, Brown posted, “Appreciate the prayers I'm all good! I'll see y'all next Saturday.”

“Those are medical decisions, and I support them 100%,” Tucker said after the game. “It’s all about the safety of the players. He’s in good spirits, so I was happy about that.”

Tucker on Keon

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs the ball for a touchdown.

While talking about how well his young receivers performed against CMU, including highlight-reel catches from Henry and Glover, Tucker without prompting said he was happy seeing what former MSU wideout Keon Coleman did Sunday night.

Coleman, who transferred out of MSU, caught three touchdown passes among his nine catches for 122 yards during No. 8 Florida State’s 45-24 victory over No. 5 LSU in Orlando, Florida.

“I'm always pulling for him. I'm very close with him,” Tucker said. “I recruited him myself, and I'm close with him and his family. So I was really, really excited for him, and I was really happy for him.”

Coleman put together a breakout sophomore season in 2022, leading MSU with 58 catches, 798 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns while starting all 12 games. The Opelousas, Louisiana, native entered the transfer portal in April after spring practice concluded and transferred to Florida State in early May.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football's Mel Tucker warned team boos may come