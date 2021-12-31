MSU football's Jalen Nailor back in uniform for the Peach Bowl

ATLANTA – Michigan State football’s offensive line has one starter back and lost another for the 10th-ranked Spartans’ Peach Bowl showdown Thursday night against No. 12 Pitt.

Left tackle Jarrett Horst is in uniform, while versatile guard/tackle Kevin Jarvis is not for the 7 p.m. kickoff at Mercedes Benz Stadium (ESPN).

Horst has been out with an unspecified medical situation since MSU’s win over Michigan on Oct. 30, but he was not working with the Spartans’ starting group during warmups. Sophomore Spencer Brown worked at right tackle, with senior Blake Bueter at right guard along with center Matt Allen, left guard J.D. Duplain and left tackle AJ Arcuri.

Jarvis started all 12 games this season, the first eight at right guard and then moving to right tackle when Arcuri replaced Horst at left tackle. The fifth-year senior Jarvis was an all-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media and has made 39 career starts.

An MSU spokesman did not specify why Jarvis is not with the team.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor is back as expected after injuring his right hand late in the first half against the Wolverines. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson on Tuesday confirmed the junior’s return.

“I feel good about where he’s at right now, that he’s healed and that he can go out and play hard and do what he does,” MSU coach Mel Tucker said on the pregame radio show Thursday.

MSU also has starting defensive tackle Simeon Barrow back in uniform after missing the final three games of the regular season for undisclosed reasons.

Kicker Matt Coghlin (right hip) appeared limited again during warmups, not working on kickoffs or place-kicks. Freshman Stephan Rusnak is back and could serve in both capacities.

Two of the biggest stars for both teams won’t play, as expected. The Spartans (10-2) are without All-American running back Kenneth Walker III, who declared for the NFL draft and opted out of the Peach Bowl earlier this month along with quarterback Kenny Pickett for Pitt (11-2).

Tucker said Jordon Simmons, Elijah Collins and Harold Joiner are expected to take Walker’s role, and he added that quarterback Payton Thorne has been capable using his legs in the run game as well.

“We have very capable players that have something to prove and have chips on their shoulders,” Tucker said.

Linebacker Quavaris Crouch (right knee) remains out for the third time in MSU’s last four games, and tight end Tyler Hunt (undisclosed) remains out for the second straight game.

Others who are out include cornerback Chuck Brantley (right shoulder), offensive lineman Matt Carrick (right leg) and safety Michael Dowell (opt-out, transfer portal).

