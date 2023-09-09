MSU Football vs. Richmond: Stream, broadcast info, players to watch, predictions for Saturday
Michigan State football looks to keep the winning ways going with another home non-conference matchup this week against FCS foe Richmond.
The Spartans opened up the 2023 season with a comfortable victory over Central Michigan, 31-7, last Friday at Spartan Stadium. Noah Kim made his first career start for the Spartans in the victory over the Chippewas.
Richmond is looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss against Morgan State. As a ranked preseason FCS team, the Spiders were heavy favorites in that matchup but were unable to get the victory last week.