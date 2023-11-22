MSU football vs. Penn State: Can Spartans pull off big-time upset to end season?

Michigan State football will wrap up the regular season on Friday night in a neutral-field matchup against Penn State.

The Spartans and Nittany Lions will tangle up at Ford Field in Detroit in a nationally televised matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on NBC.

Michigan State enters this matchup with wins in two of their last three games, including a narrow victory over the Hoosiers this past weekend. Michigan State is 4-7 overall and 2-6 in Big Ten play. The Spartans have a very slim chance of still receiving a bowl bid should they win this game and things bounce their way in other matchups involving teams looking to reach bowl eligibility.

Penn State enters this matchup looking to hit double-digits in wins for a second straight year and earn a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game. The Nittany Lions are 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play, with their lone two losses coming against Ohio State and Michigan.

See what the Spartans Wire staff thinks in our weekly Michigan State predictions below:

Andrew Brewster

Prediction: MSU 10, Penn State 16

Can Michigan State pull off some magic in Ford Field? Maybe… but it would still be a massive homer pick to choose them to win here. However, MSU has finally shown a pulse lately. Penn State is in a little turmoil this year as they continue to flounder to keep up with Ohio State and Michigan. I think this one could be a close, defensive slugfest, that the Spartans ultimately lose.

Cory Linsner

Prediction: MSU 13, Penn State 32

Unless MSU miraculously gets back 5 players in the front seven from injuries, I don’t see any way the Spartans stop a potent rushing attack the Nittany Lions possess. Not to mention, PSU has a stout defense that MSU (like usual) is going to have a tough time scoring and keeping pace with.

Robert Bondy

Prediction: MSU 13, Penn State 27

Michigan State keeps it close and in striking distance for the first half and late into the third quarter before they eventually wear out defensively. The Spartans’ offense won’t make enough plays and Penn State pulls away for the double-digit victory to end the Spartans’ year at 4-8.

