MSU Football vs. Penn State: Stream, broadcast info, predictions for Friday

Michigan State football is taking its talents to Ford Field on Friday night.

The Spartans will face rival Penn State on Black Friday in a neutral-field matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be the season finale for the Spartans, who remain somewhat alive for a bowl bid.

Michigan State is 4-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play, with wins in two of their last three games. If Michigan State were to beat Penn State on Friday night, they would enter Saturday with an outside chance at receiving a bowl bid should there not be enough bowl-eligible teams.

Penn State comes into this final regular season game sitting at 9-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Like last year, the Nittany Lions would most likely lock up a New Year’s Six bowl bid with a win over the Spartans in the regular season finale.

Check out all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Nittany Lions below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Penn State:

Date: November 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Predictions

