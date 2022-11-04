MSU football unveils uniform combination for Illinois game this weekend

Michigan State football will go with a more traditional look in this week’s matchup against Illinois.

The Spartans released the uniform combination they’ll be wearing this week against Illinois, and it’s a more traditional look for the green-and-white. Michigan State will wear their standard green helmet with the Spartans logo, white road jersey and all green pants.

Check out the uniform combination below:

Kickoff between Michigan State and Illinois is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

