  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MSU football trending towards landing commitment from 2024 4-star TE Dylan Mesman

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State football is trending in the right direction to land a commitment from a big-time target in the 2024 class.

The Spartans have picked up a crystal ball prediction for four-star tight end Dylan Mesman of Saline, Mich. 247Sports recruiting insider Corey Robinson was the one who entered the crystal ball prediction in favor of the Spartans.

Mesman ranks as the No. 12 tight end and No. 246 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 6 player from Michigan.

Outside of Michigan State, Mesman also holds scholarship offers from Minnesota, Maryland, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Kansas and Eastern Michigan.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

3 position battles during Michigan State football's preseason camp

More Football!

MSU football trending towards landing commitment from 2024 4-star TE Dylan Mesman

WATCH: Jalen Nailor highlights in preseason game against San Francisco

WATCH: Highlights, clips from MSU football's second preseason scrimmage on Saturday

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories