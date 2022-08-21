MSU football trending towards landing commitment from 2024 4-star TE Dylan Mesman

Michigan State football is trending in the right direction to land a commitment from a big-time target in the 2024 class.

The Spartans have picked up a crystal ball prediction for four-star tight end Dylan Mesman of Saline, Mich. 247Sports recruiting insider Corey Robinson was the one who entered the crystal ball prediction in favor of the Spartans.

CRYSTAL BALL ALERT: 2024 TE Dylan Mesman has been Crystal Balled to MSU by Corey Robinson at a confidence level of 5. Mesman is a legacy kid and has been up to campus countless times. Go Green! pic.twitter.com/iIEBnX6ZuP — SpartyRecruitsNews (@news_sparty) August 21, 2022

Mesman ranks as the No. 12 tight end and No. 246 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 6 player from Michigan.

Outside of Michigan State, Mesman also holds scholarship offers from Minnesota, Maryland, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Kansas and Eastern Michigan.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire