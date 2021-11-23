MSU football still projected for New Year’s Six bowl game despite blowout loss to OSU
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan State’s chances of winning the Big Ten were slashed by the Buckeyes this past weekend, but that appears to not be the case for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game at least.
Brett McMurphy — a college football analyst for The Action Network — still has the Spartans slated for a big-time bowl game in his latest projections. He has Michigan State playing Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.
If the Spartans can rebound with a victory over Penn State this weekend, then that should be good enough to lock up a spot in the Fiesta Bowl or possibly the Peach Bowl. Nothing will be certain until the following weekend, but a 10-2 Spartans team appears destined for a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Click the tweet below to see the complete bowl projections from McMurphy:
New @ActionNetworkHQ bowl projections. @CFBPlayoff: UGA-Bama, Ohio St-Okla St; Rose: Michigan-Utah; Sugar: Baylor-Ole Miss; Fiesta: Mich St-Cincinnati; Peach: ND-Pitt; Citrus: A&M-Wisconsin; Outback: Iowa-UK; Cheez-It: Clemson-Kan St; Mayo: UNC-Arkansas https://t.co/o7OECindEC
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 22, 2021
List
Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU drops after blowout loss to Buckeyes
More Football!
MSU football still projected for New Year's Six bowl game despite blowout loss to OSU
Michigan State football ranked No. 12 in latest AP Poll
Michigan State football tight end Connor Heyward to play in 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl