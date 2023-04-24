MSU football season opener against Central Michigan moved to Friday, Sept. 1

Michigan State’s annual tradition of opening the football season on a Friday night will continue in 2023.

The Spartans officially announced on Monday that their season opener against Central Michigan has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 1. The official kickoff time and TV details for this non-conference matchup have yet to be announced.

This will be the Spartans’ ninth home Friday night season-opening game over the last 13 years. Michigan State opened the 2022 season on a Friday night against Western Michigan.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire