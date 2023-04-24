MSU football season opener against Central Michigan moved to Friday, Sept. 1
Michigan State’s annual tradition of opening the football season on a Friday night will continue in 2023.
The Spartans officially announced on Monday that their season opener against Central Michigan has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 1. The official kickoff time and TV details for this non-conference matchup have yet to be announced.
This will be the Spartans’ ninth home Friday night season-opening game over the last 13 years. Michigan State opened the 2022 season on a Friday night against Western Michigan.
🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨
This year's @MSU_Football and @CMU_Football game has been moved to Friday, Sept. 1st, 2023.
Game time and TV are TBA.#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/3RetAnomOQ
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 24, 2023
