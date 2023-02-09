MSU football to reportedly host elite 2025 Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery in March

Michigan State football will reportedly host a big-time quarterback prospect in the 2025 class in March.

247Sports recruiting insider Corey Robinson reported on Tuesday that Ryan Montgomery of Findlay, Ohio will take an unofficial visit to Michigan State on March 18. The Spartans offensive coordinator Jay Johnson reportedly visited him twice in January and now Montgomery is ready to make a return trip to East Lansing, Mich.

Montgomery is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but is clearly a big-time talent based on the schools already expressing interest in his talents. He holds scholarship offers from 19 schools, according to 247Sports. The list of schools that have offered him includes Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

2025 Findlay, (OH) Quarterback @RyanMonty2025 has locked in an unofficial visit to Michigan State on March 18.

Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson visited him twice at his school in Januaryhttps://t.co/y6V1qNxgRY pic.twitter.com/NehMegLCb6 — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) February 7, 2023

