MSU football reportedly ‘expected’ to hire former Indiana co-DC Chad Wilt

Michigan State football is reportedly expected to hire a former Big Ten defensive coordinator as an assistant coach.

Former Indiana co-defensive coordinator Chad Wilt is reportedly expected to be hired as a defensive assistant by new head coach Jonathan Smith. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports broke the staffing news on Wednesday morning.

Wilt joined Indiana’s staff as co-defensive coordinator in 2022 and before that worked as a defensive line coach at Minnesota for two seasons in 2020 and 2021. He worked with new Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi while at Minnesota.

Michigan State is expected to hire former Indiana co-defensive coordinator Chad Wilt as a defensive assistant coach, sources tell @247sports. Before Indiana, Wilt was defensive line coach at Minnesota and coached players like 2022 second-round pick Boye Mafe. Worked with new… pic.twitter.com/Bp6G6CtuVQ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2024

