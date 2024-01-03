Advertisement

MSU football reportedly ‘expected’ to hire former Indiana co-DC Chad Wilt

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Michigan State football is reportedly expected to hire a former Big Ten defensive coordinator as an assistant coach.

Former Indiana co-defensive coordinator Chad Wilt is reportedly expected to be hired as a defensive assistant by new head coach Jonathan Smith. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports broke the staffing news on Wednesday morning.

Wilt joined Indiana’s staff as co-defensive coordinator in 2022 and before that worked as a defensive line coach at Minnesota for two seasons in 2020 and 2021. He worked with new Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi while at Minnesota.

