MSU Football Recruit Tracker: Every committed player in the Spartans’ 2023 recruiting class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State football is in the midst of putting together a solid 2023 class and hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Below we take a look at the players currently committed to Michigan State for 2023. We will continue to update this post as more players commit to the Spartans.

Note: All recruiting scores below are from 247Sports.

Brennan Parachek (4-star TE)

Kedrick Reescano (4-star RB)

Johnathan Slack (3-star IOL)

Andrew Depaepe (4-star DL)

Bo Edmundson (3-star QB)

Eddie Pleasant III (3-star CB)

Chance Rucker (4-star CB)

Demitrius Bell (4-star ATH)

1

1

Recommended Stories