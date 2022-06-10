MSU Football Recruit Tracker: Every committed player in the Spartans’ 2023 recruiting class
Michigan State football is in the midst of putting together a solid 2023 class and hitting the recruiting trail hard.
Below we take a look at the players currently committed to Michigan State for 2023. We will continue to update this post as more players commit to the Spartans.
Note: All recruiting scores below are from 247Sports.
Brennan Parachek (4-star TE)
110% COMMITTED #GoGreen 🟢⚪️ @Coach_mtucker @Coach_TGilmore @CoachRuffing pic.twitter.com/qyAFIR38kV
— Brennan Parachek (@parachek) September 28, 2021
Kedrick Reescano (4-star RB)
EAST LANSING HERE I COME💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/On5PnBpTzI
— Kedrick Reescano (@KedrickReescano) January 17, 2022
Johnathan Slack (3-star IOL)
THE BIG COMMITMENT
1000% locked in!
C O M M I T T E D🔒
ALL GLORY TO GOD….🙏🏾💯 #LLM🤍🕊 #LLF🤍🕊#LLT🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/KYbQTEMwWU
— Johnathan Slack Jr (@JohnathanSlack2) February 2, 2022
Andrew Depaepe (4-star DL)
Excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!
Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way! I am thankful for my trainers @TheStrengthU @pvstrength and all the other coaches who gave me an opportunity to play at their programs! It’s time to chop🪓🪓🪓 pic.twitter.com/tXjoN95CtG
— Andrew Depaepe (@AndrewDepaepe2) February 2, 2022
Bo Edmundson (3-star QB)
Excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!! #SD4L 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/nC4VVWZwrB
— Bo Edmundson (@BoEdmundson) February 7, 2022
Eddie Pleasant III (3-star CB)
Committed. pic.twitter.com/s8vVCPeSVh
— Eddie Pleasant III ⭐️ (@EddiePleasant3) April 17, 2022
Chance Rucker (4-star CB)
110 % COMMITTED 💚🤍#TEXAS2MSU #GoGreen @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/pOAHNHSNUM
— Chance Rucker (@ChanceRucker12) June 7, 2022
Demitrius Bell (4-star ATH)
@MSU_Football 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ktWz3pIP3L
— Demitrius Bell (@db1_1o) June 8, 2022
