MSU Football Recruit Tracker: Every committed player in the Spartans’ 2023 recruiting class

Michigan State football is in the midst of putting together a solid 2023 class and hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Below we take a look at the players currently committed to Michigan State for 2023. We will continue to update this post as more players commit to the Spartans.

Note: All recruiting scores below are from 247Sports.

Brennan Parachek (4-star TE)

Kedrick Reescano (4-star RB)

EAST LANSING HERE I COME💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/On5PnBpTzI — Kedrick Reescano (@KedrickReescano) January 17, 2022

Johnathan Slack (3-star IOL)

THE BIG COMMITMENT 1000% locked in!

C O M M I T T E D🔒 ALL GLORY TO GOD….🙏🏾💯 #LLM🤍🕊 #LLF🤍🕊#LLT🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/KYbQTEMwWU — Johnathan Slack Jr (@JohnathanSlack2) February 2, 2022

Andrew Depaepe (4-star DL)

Excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way! I am thankful for my trainers @TheStrengthU @pvstrength and all the other coaches who gave me an opportunity to play at their programs! It’s time to chop🪓🪓🪓 pic.twitter.com/tXjoN95CtG — Andrew Depaepe (@AndrewDepaepe2) February 2, 2022

Bo Edmundson (3-star QB)

Excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!! #SD4L 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/nC4VVWZwrB — Bo Edmundson (@BoEdmundson) February 7, 2022

Eddie Pleasant III (3-star CB)

Chance Rucker (4-star CB)

Demitrius Bell (4-star ATH)

